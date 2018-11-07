co-sponsors winter coat drive

The Twin Lakes Cattlemen’s Association, in cooperation with the Clinton County Youth Service Center, has collected over 100 winter coats, jackets, and sweatshirts to be distributed to the needy this winter.

In the photo above, Twin Lakes Cattlemen’s Association members Jim Delk, left, and Steve Peddicord are shown with Tonya Thrasher, Coordinator for the Clinton County Youth Service Center, with just some of the coats collected through the recent drive.

Association members joined together to support this very much needed community project to keep local adults and children warm this winter.

The coats were collected over a three week period and brought to the local Extension office. From here, Tonya Thrasher will see that the coats are distributed to those in need.

If you know of someone that could use a winter coat or jacket, please contact Tonya Thrasher at 606 387-5569. The coats are free and will be distributed as long as supplies last.