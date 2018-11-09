Fiscal court will supplement County Clerk’s office until audit completed

Clinton Fiscal Court met in special session last Thursday morning with all members present and two items of business on the agenda.

The court voted unanimously to supplement the county clerk’s office through 2018, or until the 2018 county clerk’s audit is complete.

The decision came at the request of County Clerk Nathan Collins, who was appointed to the position following the untimely death of County Clerk Shelia Braswell Booher.

Collins, who was appointed to the position, forwarded the following request to judge/executive Richard Armstrong and court members:

“After my appointment as County Clerk on October 5, my office had to open a new account and start with a balance of $0. Due to the circumstances, I am requesting the Fiscal Court supplement my office in the amount of $25,000 to continue the operations of the County Clerk’s office for the remainder of the year. Any excess money left over in not only my account, but Shelia’s account also will be turned over to the Fiscal Court after our 2018 audit. Currently, there is approximately $45,000 in Sheilia’s account which will be turned over once audited.”

The action by the court will allow the continued uninterrupted operations of the County Clerk’s office the remainder of the year, as well as seeing additional funds for the county from the office’s excess fee account.

Also during the call session, the court voted unanimously to approve fund transfers.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, November 15 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.