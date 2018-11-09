Plans for November 17 Conner celebration set

Final preparations continued to be made this week for what will likely be Clinton County’s largest military related celebration ever.

A Celebration of Life to honor the late Garlin Murl Conner is being planned through the joint efforts of the Clinton County Tourism Commission and the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and working in cooperation with the Clinton County School District.

Garlin Murl Conner’s World War II actions led to President Donald Trump posthumously awarding him the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June of this year.

The medal was accepted by Conner’s widow, Pauline Conner, in a White House ceremony that was attended by a host of family members and friends.

More detailed plans for the celebration ceremony will be included in next week’s Clinton County News, but readers are reminded to “save the date” of Saturday, November 17.

The celebration will be staged at the Clinton County High School Gymnasium and will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The event will include presentations by several speakers familiar with the history of Conner’s military career and the long quest to have Conner awarded the nation’s highest military honor