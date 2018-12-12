, 94, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 30, 1924 in Clinton County, Kentucky to the late Mack Mellon and Ellen (Catron) Penticuff.

He was a member of the Southside Church of the Nazarene, farmed for many years, and retired from Delco Remy in Anderson. He was married for 50 years to the late Velma Lee Wallen Penticuff.

He is survived by his four daughters, Barbara (Ralph) Ooten of Mooreland, Patricia (James) Sarks of Ball Ground, Georgia, Norma (Kipp) Huth of Springport, and Lisa (Keith) Gard of Ridge, Maryland;

He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow and James O. Penticuff, and a sister, Eva Guthrie.

Services were held Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Reverends Gene Bennett and David Humble officiating. Burial was in Mooreland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer society or the American Heart Association. You may express condolences or share a memory of Jasper at www.hinsey-brown.com.

Jasper M. Penticuff