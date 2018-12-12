Jean Poore, 74, Albany, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 in New Albany, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Porter and Alma Vitatoe and was also preceded in death by a brother, Porter “Junior” Vitatoe.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Jean Poore (Trish Stover), Lexington, Kentucky; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Sherry Poore and Chris and Gina Poore, all of Albany; life partner, Robert Walker; four grandchildren, Lance, Chad, Nickolas and Zackary Poore; also seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells and Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Final resting place in Maupin Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.