Teresa Hein

Teresa (Hoelzli) Hein, 79, of Scottsville, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, Kentucky passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Cal Turner Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scottsville, Kentucky,

She was born on Tuesday, February 28, 1939 in Hamroth, Hungary, the daughter of John and Teresa Baumgartner Hoelzli. She was of Catholic Faith and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Paul, and her sister, Rose Leschauer.

She is survived by her husband, Dieter Hein of Scottsville, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, her sisters, Marie Horvath of Tillsonburg, Ontario, Canada, Anne Vengli of Strathroy, Ontario, Canada and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in the Peace Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Norris-New Funeral Home was honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com .