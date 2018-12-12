Appleby

Robert Lee “Bob” Appleby, age 82, born in Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 04, 2018, at his residence in Monticello, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Robert Orville and Ruby Lee (Hicks) Appleby and was the husband of the late Sallie Mae (Dicken) Appleby.

He is survived by two sons, Dewight Appleby and Dudley Appleby both of Monticello, Kentucky, his brothers, Edward (Verna) Appleby of Louisiana, T.K. (Minnie) Appleby of Beaumont, Kentucky, his sisters, Margret Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, Frances Carter of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, Josephine (David) Franklin of Summer Shade, Kentucky, and Linda Reid of Mayfield, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Francis Key of Bowling Green, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Nathan (Tashea) Appleby and Courtney (Tim) Winchester all of Monticello, Kentucky, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

The funeral service for Robert (Bob) Appleby was conducted Friday, December 7, 2018 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tyler Harting officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.