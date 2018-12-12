Phyllis Blair, 83, Albany, passed away Sunday, December 8 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky after a brief illness. Phyllis, along with her mother, Ora Lee Blair, operated Blair’s Department Store for many years. She retired from Albany City Hall in 2017.

After retirement, Phyllis lived in Lexington with her family. She was an active member of Albany First Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services at Rosemont Baptist Church with her family.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Clinton and Ora Lee Blair and a sister, Katie Hill.

She is survived by a sister, Betty (Gordon) Ferguson; a niece, Cathy (Vince) Meccariello; two nephews, Kevin (Gail) Hill and Roger Ferguson; great-nephew, Travis (Kelly) Meccariello; great-niece, Lindsey (Alex) Idle and great-great nephew and niece, Noah and Lela Idle.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Final resting place in Albany Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Albany First Baptist Church. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home.