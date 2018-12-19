Joseph Horace Capps, 86, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky

He was born in Clay County, Tennessee on Monday, May 25, 1931 the son of Joseph T. and Cora (Arms) Capps. He was an outdoorsman, an avid fisherman, a self-employed business owner, and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Teel Capps, brothers, Cecil Capps, Loyd Capps, Roy Capps, and Van Capps, sisters, Pauline Ballard, Jewell Cash, Alyene Stidham and Robbie Scott; nephew, R. Fred Capps.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn Reynolds of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sharon Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky, Teresa (Steve) McGill of Louisville, Kentucky, Doug (Lisa) Capps of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Tammy (Bobby) Thurman of Burkesville, Kentucky, and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Nelda Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service for was conducted on Friday, December 14, 2018 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, with Steve McGill officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery with Military Honors given by the Monticello D.A.V. chapter 105. Masonic Rites were given by the Cumberland Lodge # 413 F. & A.M.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com