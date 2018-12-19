Russell D. McIver, 87, Albany, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. He was a member of Beech Bottom Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Stalcup McIver, Albany; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Billy Finkbeiner, Magnolia, Kentucky; Teresa and Paul Linton, Versailles, Kentucky; two sons, Jerry McIver, LaGrange, Kentucky; Bill and Virginia McIver, Somerset, Kentucky; three grandchildren, William Russell McIver and Jonathan George and Jeremy Russell Linton; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie McCutchen officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.