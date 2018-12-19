Reva Janice Rich, 78, Albany, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Jay and Peble Clark Rigney and was also preceded in death by a sister, Emma Jean Rigney, a grandson, Larry Wallace and a son-in-law, Dennis Campbell.

She is survived by her husband, Jessie Ray Rich, Albany; a son, Jimmy (Amanda) Rich; three daughters, Deborah (Gary) Wallace; Sue (Rick) Gibson and Anita Campbell; seven grandchildren, Gary Ray and Amanda Wallace, Anita Jones, J.R. and Emma Rich and Jessica and Julianna Gibson; also 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with Bro. Wayne Watts and Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Final resting place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.