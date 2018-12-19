, age 3, daughter of Simona and Beniamin Bulubenchi of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018, at UK Healthcare Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by a cousin, Geanina Alexandria Bulubenchi. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Stephanie Meikka Bulubenchi, Ezra Cristian Bulubenchi, Tatiana Leah Bulubenchi, Nathan Ben Bulubenchi, Edward Constantin Bulubenchi, Bethany Naomi Bulubenchi, Seth Alexander Bulubenchi, and Levi Anthony Bulubenchi, all of Albany, Kentucky.

The family received friends Wednesday, December 12 at Campbell-New Funeral Home.

A funeral service was conducted Friday, December 14, at Bethel Romanian Pentecostal Church in Taylor, Michigan.

Burial followed at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia, Michigan.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of local arrangements.

Josephine Bulubenchi