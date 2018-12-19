New deer hunting regulations

proposed for 2019 season

Changes would affect Dale Hollow Lake State Park

New public land deer hunting regulations highlighted the quarterly meeting of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday, December 7.

The commission recommends all hunting, fishing and boating regulations to the Kentucky General Assembly for approval. The Legislature must approve regulation recommendations before they become law.

The commission proposed changes for deer quota hunts on several wildlife management areas (WMAs) and state parks. These changes would become effective for the 2019-2020 deer seasons:

• Create archery/crossbow quota deer hunts on Dale Hollow Lake State Park and Kenlake State Resort Park to increase hunter opportunities and reduce deer densities.

• Close all deer hunting on the Crenshaw and Duncan II tracts of Sloughs WMA on November 1. This is designed to avoid useage conflicts with waterfowl hunters. Previous regulation changes allowed waterfowl hunters to hunt anywhere within a designated area, instead of being restricted to permanent blinds.

• Hunters participating in quota hunts on Taylorsville Lake WMA would earn one preference point for each female deer harvested. This would help reduce deer densities in the area.

• Implement two deer quota hunts on Higginson-Henry WMA: a quota archery/crossbow quota hunt starting the Monday after the third Saturday in October through November 30 and a two-day modern gun quota on the first weekend in November. This would match seasons with nearby Big Rivers WMA.

• Shorten the archery/crossbow quota hunt on Big Rivers WMA by one week to run concurrently with nearby Higginson-Henry WMA.

• People drawn for the archery/crossbow quota hunts on Higginson-Henry or the Big Rivers WMAs would be required to display a department-issued tag to hang from the rear view mirror of their vehicle to help conservation officers confirm legal hunters.

• Modify the dates and weapon restrictions on Kincaid State Park quota hunts.

• Create a special deer hunt on Lake Barkley State Resort.

• Clarify regulations to denote that hunters in Zone 4 may not use archery or crossbow equipment to take does (antlerless deer) during the early muzzleloader, modern gun or the first six days of December muzzleloader seasons.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission also welcomed its newest member, Brian Fisher of Bowling Green. Fisher, who was sworn in Friday, represents the Second Wildlife District in western Kentucky.

The next quarterly meeting of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to occur in March 2019. Meetings are held at Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus, located at 1 Sportsman’s Lane off U.S. 60 in Frankfort. Meeting dates and agendas are announced online at fw.ky.gov.