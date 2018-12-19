Clinton County News holiday schedule

The Clinton County News will be operating on an altered schedule for the next two weeks, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

The office of the Clinton County News will be closed Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday of this week, December 20-25.

We will be open on Wednesday, December 26 and next week’s issue will be delayed by one day, delivered to the post office and on news stands on Thursday, December 27.

The deadline for news and advertisements for next week’s issue will be Wednesday, December 26 at 10:00 a.m.

The schedule for the following week will be similar as well, due to the New Year’s holiday.

We willl be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday, December 28 – January 1.

We will be open on Wednesday, January 2 and that week’s issue will be delayed by one day as well, delivered to the post office and on news stands on Thursday, January 3.

The Clinton County News staff would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers and advertisers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and we look forward to being your source for reliable news about Albany and Clinton County in 2019.

Happy Holidays!