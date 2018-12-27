Lady Dawgs drop three games, pick up overtime win

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to McCreary County this past week to play in the Arby’s Holiday Classic.

Clinton County 33

Sunbright, TN 54

Clinton County faced Sunbright in its opening game of the Arby’s Holiday Classic.

In the first quarter, Clinton County opened up hot with 16 first quarter points compared to Sunbright’s nine.

The Lady Dawgs’ offense slacked off in the second as Clinton County only posted three points during the entrie eight minutes. Sunbright put up 18 second quarter points to take a 27-19 lead.

During the second half, Clinton County fell behind even more as Sunbright scored 16 third quarter points to Clinton County’s 11.

Being down by 13 to start the fourth quarter, Clinton County only scored one field goal by Rylee Stockton and one free throw by Landry Moons for three points total.

Sunbright put up 11 points in the final period to defeat the Lady Dawgs, 54-33.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stockton 12

Young 10

Mann 8

Roberts 2

Moons 1

Clinton County 42

McCreary County 58

In the second game of the Arby’s Holiday Classic, Clinton County faced host McCreary County on Friday, December 21.

The Lady Dawgs was outscored in the first quarter, 15-7, and in the second quarter 11-9, to trail by 10 at the half, 26-16.

Clinton County did outscore McCreary County in the third quarter, 15-14, but was outscored 18-11 in the final period to drop the game by a final score of 58-42.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stockton 12

Mann 11

Young 9

Moons 5

Cope 2

Roberts 2

Thompson 1

Clinton County 75

Scott, TN 74

Overtime

Clinton County’s only win of the Arby’s Holiday Classic came on Saturday, December 22, against Scott, Tennessee in overtime, 75-74.

The Lady Dawgs came out to play on Saturday taking on Scott, as both team were neck-in-neck through out the first quarter. Clinton County trailed at the end of the first quarter, 12-11, and trailed by 12 at the end of the first half, 32-20.

Clinton County came out in the second half on a mission and outscored Scott 17-14, to cut the lead to nine points, 46-37. In the fourth quarter, Clinton County’s offense and defense picked up as the Lady Dawgs outscored Scott, 28-19 to tie the score at 65 at the end of regulation.

In the overtime period, Clinton County scored 10 points in the four minute period, with five from Alexis Roberts, a three pointer by Abby Young and two free throws by McKenzie Cope.

Clinton County finished with the one point overtime win, 75-74.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Roberts 19

Stockton 16

Mann 16

Young 15

Moons 7

Cope 2

Clinton County 43

Wayne County 59

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs played the final game of the Arby’s Holiday Classic on Saturday against neighboring Wayne County.

Clinton County eventually lost the contest by a final score of, 59-43.

Details and individual scores will be in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to spend the second half of holiday break here at home to host the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic at The Castle. A seperate schedule for this week’s tournament can be found on this page.

Be sure to come out and support the Lady Dawgs for a three-day stretch of basketball beginning on Thursday.