Clinton children treated among Post 15 Shop with a Trooper 2018 event

Kentucky State Police Post 15 conducted its annual Shop with a Trooper events recently. On December 17th, children from Casey, Green, Taylor, Marion, and Washington counties were treated to a meal at Campbellsville Christian Church followed by shopping at Walmart. On Thursday, December 20th, children from Adair, Russell, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, and Monroe counties were treated with a meal at Columbia Christian Church followed by shopping at Walmart.

The Shop with a Trooper program operates solely on private donations from within our communities. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to include 77 children in this year’s activities, which required soliciting help from KSP Cadets who are in training at the KSP Academy. Post 15 would like to sincerely thank all the local businesses and individuals who made a monetary donation or volunteered time to make this year’s program such a success.