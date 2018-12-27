Clinton students excel at regional HOSA event

South Central Kentucky high school students, including several from Clinton County High School, who are members of the Health Occupational Students of America (HOSA), participated in the organization’s regional competition hosted by Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, on Friday, December 14, 2018.
HOSA is a state and international organization for students interested in and preparing for health careers.
More than 130 students from: Green County High School, Taylor County High School, Clinton County High School, Bowling Green High School, Barren County High School, Butler County High School and Franklin Simpson High School took part in the competition.
HOSA chapters participated in 24 competitive and 12 recognition events. The Competitive Events Program is designed to motivate HOSA members and provide a system for recognizing the competencies developed by members through Health Science and Biomedical Science class instruction, related job training, and HOSA related activities.
Clinton County students placed high in several categories at the event, including the following:
CERT Skills Emergency Preparedness
FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews and Tristan Moons
SECOND PLACE: Parker Barnett and John Butler
Dental Science
FIRST PLACE: Savannah Parrigin
Epidemiology Emergency Preparedness
FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews
Forensic Medicine
THIRD PLACE: Briana Bowlin and Cydney Sampson
Pharmacy Science
FIRST PLACE: Carlie Robbins
Medical Assisting
FIRST PLACE: John Butler
SECOND PLACE: Brandi Sparks
Sports Medicine
SECOND PLACE: Parker Barnett
Medical Reading
SECOND PLACE: Emily Shelton
THIRD PLACE: Haley Lowhorn
Dental Terminology
FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews
SECOND PLACE: Savannah Parrigin
Medical Math
THIRD PLACE: Brandi Sparks
Knowledge Test: Behavioral Health
SECOND PLACE: Kilean Duvall
Knowledge Test: Human Growth & Development
FIRST PLACE: Haley Lowhorn
SECOND PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews
Knowledge Test: Medical Law & Ethics
SECOND PLACE: Jennifer Ramirez
THIRD PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews
Knowledge Test: Nutrition Health
SECOND PLACE: Christina Collins
THIRD PLACE: Savannah Parrigin
Knowledge Test: Pathophysiology | Secondary
SECOND PLACE: Haley Lowhorn
THIRD PLACE: Savannah Parrigin
Knowledge Test: Pharmacology
SECOND PLACE: Carlie Robbins
HOSA Bowl
SECOND PLACE: Christina Collins, Jennifer Ramirez, Kaytlen Matthews, and Cydney Sampson
Health Career Display
FIRST PLACE: Makenzie Kearney and Tristan Moons –
SECOND PLACE: Hailee Corbin and Emma Howell – Green County ATC
Nursing Assisting
FIRST PLACE: Carlie Robbins
Home Health Aide
FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews
SECOND PLACE: Christina Collins
THIRD PLACE: Jennifer Ramirez
Front row,left to right: Tristan Moons, Carlie Robbins, Makenzie Kerney, Cydney Sampson, Savannah Parrigin, Jennifer Ramirez, Parker Barnett, and Victoria Franklin
Back row, left to right: Brianna Bowlin, Kaleigh Swift, Angelina Pascual, Haley Lowhorn, Kaitlyn Brown, Anna Blake, Brandi Sparks, Christina Collins, Kaytlen Matthews, John Butler, and Kilean Duvall
Emily Shelton is not pictured.