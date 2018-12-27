Clinton students excel at regional HOSA event

South Central Kentucky high school students, including several from Clinton County High School, who are members of the Health Occupational Students of America (HOSA), participated in the organization’s regional competition hosted by Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, on Friday, December 14, 2018.

HOSA is a state and international organization for students interested in and preparing for health careers.

More than 130 students from: Green County High School, Taylor County High School, Clinton County High School, Bowling Green High School, Barren County High School, Butler County High School and Franklin Simpson High School took part in the competition.

HOSA chapters participated in 24 competitive and 12 recognition events. The Competitive Events Program is designed to motivate HOSA members and provide a system for recognizing the competencies developed by members through Health Science and Biomedical Science class instruction, related job training, and HOSA related activities.

Clinton County students placed high in several categories at the event, including the following:

CERT Skills Emergency Preparedness

FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews and Tristan Moons

SECOND PLACE: Parker Barnett and John Butler

Dental Science

FIRST PLACE: Savannah Parrigin

Epidemiology Emergency Preparedness

FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews

Forensic Medicine

THIRD PLACE: Briana Bowlin and Cydney Sampson

Pharmacy Science

FIRST PLACE: Carlie Robbins

Medical Assisting

FIRST PLACE: John Butler

SECOND PLACE: Brandi Sparks

Sports Medicine

SECOND PLACE: Parker Barnett

Medical Reading

SECOND PLACE: Emily Shelton

THIRD PLACE: Haley Lowhorn

Dental Terminology

FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews

SECOND PLACE: Savannah Parrigin

Medical Math

THIRD PLACE: Brandi Sparks

Knowledge Test: Behavioral Health

SECOND PLACE: Kilean Duvall

Knowledge Test: Human Growth & Development

FIRST PLACE: Haley Lowhorn

SECOND PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews

Knowledge Test: Medical Law & Ethics

SECOND PLACE: Jennifer Ramirez

THIRD PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews

Knowledge Test: Nutrition Health

SECOND PLACE: Christina Collins

THIRD PLACE: Savannah Parrigin

Knowledge Test: Pathophysiology | Secondary

SECOND PLACE: Haley Lowhorn

THIRD PLACE: Savannah Parrigin

Knowledge Test: Pharmacology

SECOND PLACE: Carlie Robbins

HOSA Bowl

SECOND PLACE: Christina Collins, Jennifer Ramirez, Kaytlen Matthews, and Cydney Sampson

Health Career Display

FIRST PLACE: Makenzie Kearney and Tristan Moons –

SECOND PLACE: Hailee Corbin and Emma Howell – Green County ATC

Nursing Assisting

FIRST PLACE: Carlie Robbins

Home Health Aide

FIRST PLACE: Kaytlen Matthews

SECOND PLACE: Christina Collins

THIRD PLACE: Jennifer Ramirez

Front row,left to right: Tristan Moons, Carlie Robbins, Makenzie Kerney, Cydney Sampson, Savannah Parrigin, Jennifer Ramirez, Parker Barnett, and Victoria Franklin

Back row, left to right: Brianna Bowlin, Kaleigh Swift, Angelina Pascual, Haley Lowhorn, Kaitlyn Brown, Anna Blake, Brandi Sparks, Christina Collins, Kaytlen Matthews, John Butler, and Kilean Duvall

Emily Shelton is not pictured.