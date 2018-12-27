Dewayne Dalton, 55, Albany, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was a member of Albany First Baptist Church and a retired Rural Mail Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby Jack and Nadine Dalton; his wife, Dana Dalton, Albany; three daughters and sons-in-law, Dagan and John Conatser, Glasgow, Kentucky; Darrian and Jared Bertram and Destin Dalton; a son, Dexter Dalton, all of Albany; two sisters, Rebecca (Morris) Talbott, Louisville, Kentucky; Cheryl Dalton, Nashville, Tennessee.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Highway Church of the Nazarene with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.