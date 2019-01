Ruby Lillian Covey, 85, Albany, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Medical Center-Albany.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Perry Matthews, Texas; a son, Bobby Covey, Albany; also two grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Matthews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Final resting place in Caney Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.