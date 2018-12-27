Darrell Dewayne Dicken, 60, Albany, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at his residence.

He was an employee at Save-A-Lot for over 27 years.

He is survived by his parents, Clifton and Barbara Dicken; a daughter, Brenda Dicken, all of Albany; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Leah Dicken, Evansville, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Rhonda Dicken, Burkesville, Kentucky; also four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Story Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.