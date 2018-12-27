Anna Louise (Hunley) Teel, 82, of Shively, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away December 19, 2018.

She was born on November 2, 1936 to the late Horace Hunley and Margaret (Devore) Brown in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

She was a homemaker. Among those who preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Reuben Teel; and brother, Robert Hunley.

She is survived by her children, Maurice Melton (Regina), Michael Teel (Ann) and Janice Judd (Charlie); grandchildren, Daniel Teel (Earllene), Justin Teel, Corey Judd, Sara Teel, Shaun Judd and Cody Teel (Megan); seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Burchett, Lovie Teel and Walter Hunley.

Funeral service was conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in the Chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Burial was in the Myers Ridge Cemetery, in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

