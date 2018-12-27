Legislative Update …

A momentous year for the

General Assembly

As 2018 comes to a close, I’d like to extend warm wishes and sincere hope that you and your loved ones enjoy a holiday season in good health and full of happiness.

This year was momentous for the General Assembly as we passed pivotal legislation, traveled across the Commonwealth holding policy discussions, and recently finalized our policy goals for the upcoming legislative session. The laws passed in 2018 will contribute to the well-being of our state for years to come. We passed a two-year budget with crucial funding for important programs like SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky,) which now provides more money per K-12 student than ever before. The road plan will spend more than $2.4 billion over the next two years to help rehabilitate our ailing roadways and other infrastructure such as bridges.

During the Interim, joint committees were presented with testimony on a wide range of topics to help determine legislation for our upcoming 30-day Session in 2019. Additionally, we established multiple special committees designed to tackle specific issues afflicting Kentucky. These included efforts to make Kentucky’s children safer with the School Safety Working Group and improving the state’s overall health with the Diabetes Medical Emergency Response Task Force.

The 2019 Session will be upon us in a few weeks, and we were thrilled to add two new senators to our caucus bringing our total number of members to 28, the most we have ever secured. Representative Matt Castlen will be our new senator for the 8th District, replacing the outgoing Senator Joe Bowen, and Representative Robby Mills will become the senator from the 4th District.

I’m looking forward to being home in my district with friends and family to enjoy the holidays and spend more time with my constituents. I’d like to personally express my gratitude to each and every one of you who reached out, provided input, or testified before the General Assembly this year. Your assistance was crucial and truly helped guide us as we finalize our legislative priorities for the 30-day session. I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Be well, and I look forward to hearing from you again in 2019.

Note: Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) represents the 16th District which encompasses Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties. He is chairman of the Enrollment Committee and the Government Nonprofit Contracting Task Force; Vice Chair of the Education Committee; co-chair of the Government Contract Review Committee; as well as a member of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee; the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee; the Health and Welfare Committee; and the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He is the Chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation and a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Economic Development and Tourism, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. He is also a member of the Education and Assessment and Accountability Review Subcommittee, the Tourism Development Subcommittee.