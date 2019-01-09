Patsy Jane Pickens Skipworth, 75, of Howell, Michigan, formerly of Clinton County, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Webb Skipworth of Howell, Michigan,;her daughter, Tracy Ann Skipworth Beach of Howell, Michigan; brother, Joe Pickens of Albany, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Norma Piercy of Donnelson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12 noon on Saturday, January 12, 2019 until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com .