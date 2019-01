The academic honors president’s list for the Fall 2018 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Three students from Clinton County have been named to the President’s List at Campbellsville University for the fall 2018 semester.

Kaylee Michelle Burchett a junior, Samantha Lynn Mason a junior, and Kristy Elaine Clunie a senior, all from Albany, Kentucky, were named to the academit honors list.