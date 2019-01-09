Vincent transitions from Kentucky State Police to Sheriff

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent has been serving in that role for a week and a half now, but the Clinton County native is basically only “transitioning” from one law enforcement role to another.

Vincent is a retired member of the Kentucky State Police force.

During an interview last week, Sheriff Vincent said he would like to first of all thank former sheriff Jim Guffey for making the transition to the office smooth and cooperative, saying he has always and does still consider Guffey as a friend.

Vincent, 59, is a son of Doyle and Wanda Vincent and a 1955 graduate of Clinton County High School.

Prior to becoming a member of the state police, Vincent worked at V & E Gulf, and for 10 years at Doug’s Auto Parts.

Vincent began his career as a Trooper, serving in the Harlan Post for two and a half year,s then worked in the street level narcotics division for three years and finished his career at the Columbia Post 15 area (which services Clinton County), ending his career in 2014 with the Special Investigations Division.

He and his wife Donna (Stearns) Vincent have two sons, Devan and Donavan and he is the father of the late Candace Vincent.

After his retirement with the state police, he and his son Donavan ran V & E Radiator for about six years.

Vincent said that his role as sheriff carries many duties, including collecting and taking care of county property tax money, providing bailiffs’ duties and assisting with security to the courts of justice and fiscal court, serving papers, i.e. summons, warrants, etc. and providing law enforcement.

“I look forward to serving,” said Vincent. “I have had 25 years experience in law enforcement and I feel I have put together a good staff of deputies and office personnel as well.”

The new sheriff is well aware that the drug problem, not only in Clinton County, but across the nation, is severe and hopes to put plans in place to help at least combat the problem, as well as other crime issues the community may face.

Sheriff Vincent said he plans to try and put a drug investigation program in place which would help get treatment for those in need, and also to be more proactive insofar as patrolling the county’s highways.

Although Vincent has been in law enforcement for a quarter century prior to being elected county sheriff, he did say there was “some differences” between the two positions.

He noted that as a county sheriff, you have more personal contact with the people you serve directly, there are more administrative duties and the fact that you have to maintain your own office.

The new sheriff said the office was “financially sound” at this point, but would like to have the resources available to make the office even more efficient and provide more services to the citizens.

In his experience of previous law enforcement, Vincent said he felt it was extremely vital for all law enforcement agencies, not only within the county, but state and area agencies, to get along, cooperate and share information. “Working among yourselves benefits all the citizens,” he said.

The new sheriff’s office staff consists of three patrol deputies, all of which have law enforcement experience, including Wayne Glover, Chris McGuffin and Jose Lagos.

Bailiffs that will provide court security and assistance include Kay Flowers and retired Fish and Wildlife officer Howard Barnett and Myra Stevens will be the sheriff’s office administrative secretary.

Vincent also said he felt it was important to keep the public informed on what was going on in the county and what his office was doing, but noted that in some ongoing investigations, the information may come slower than what some would like.

Sheriff Vincent concluded by saying he was humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Clinton County and would work diligently to carry out the trust that was placed in him.