Facebook Live Healthy Choices for Every Body coming to Clinton County

Facebook Live Healthy Choices for Every Body classes are coming to Clinton County. Eating better for you and your family can be difficult and put a strain on your grocery budget. The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service is here to help make the healthy choice the easy and affordable choice for Kentuckians.

Through the Nutrition Education Program’s Healthy Choices for Every Body Facebook Live series, participants focus on building a healthier plate, preparing easy meals that taste great and save money on groceries.

Through the convenience of Facebook Live, participants can tune in anywhere, anytime, for free online nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations to receive tips and resources for making healthy lifestyle changes, and motivation to make improvements in their health and future.

Class registration is open through February 1st by contacting the Clinton County Extension Office at (606) 387-5404 or joining the Facebook group: Clinton County Facebook Live Healthy Choices for Every Body. 15-2