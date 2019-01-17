First and Farmers announces Grants move to Plaza Drive

First & Farmers National Bank recently announced that longtime loan officer, Chad Grant, would be moving from the downtown Albany main location to the branch, located at 101 Plaza Drive.

The move follows the recent retirement of loan officer Dorlene Page.

His wife, Lora, is the New Skills for Youth Team Lead for the Clinton County Board of Education. Chad and Lora are the proud parents of Jordan (Junior at Lindsey Wilson College), Jared (Senior at Clinton County High School), and Jaeli (1st Grade at Albany Elementary).