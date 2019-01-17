Drive safely when school buses are on our roads

by Doug Barney

Clinton County Schools

Transportation Director

[Editor’s note: In recent weeks, accidents involving loaded school buses across the nation have been in the headlines. In an effort to remind readers about the laws, penalties and common sense practices during school bus transportation hours, Clinton County Schools Director of Transportation, Doug Barney, offers the following information.]

In the beginning of November, five times in a span of three days children were hit at their bus stop waiting on the bus or were hit crossing a road to get on the bus.

In Tallahassee, Florida, seven people (two adults and five children) were hit at a bus stop waiting on the school bus.

In Pennsylvania a seven year-old boy was found dead at his bus stop run over by a vehicle.

In Indiana, a driver did not stop as children were crossing the road to get on their bus. Three of the four children died.

In another incident in Florida, a man did not stop and hit a kindergartener as he was crossing the road to board the bus.

And then in Mississippi, a nine year old boy was fatally injured when he was hit by a pickup truck as he crossed the road to get on his bus.

In three of the accidents drivers did not stop when the crossing arm was deployed and the flashing red lights were on signaling for the traffic to stop. Twelve students were injured and six of them died. Two adults were also injured in the accidents.

In Clinton County we have not had any injuries. Does it mean we have no one passing a bus when it is unloading? No. It just means that we have been lucky.

When a driver notices a vehicle is not stopping for the bus his main concern is the safety of the children. If at all possible he will try to get the license number of the vehicle so that we can turn it in to law enforcement.

The first offense if found guilty carries a fine of not less than $100, no more than $200, or imprisoned not less than 30 days nor more than 60 days or both.

For each subsequent offense occurring within three years the person shall be fined not less than $300 nor more than $500 or imprisoned not less than 60 days nor more than six months, or both.

A minimum of six points shall be assessed against the driving record of any person convicted. If the vehicle is identified but the driver is not identified the person in whose name the vehicle is registered is subject to the penalties.

When a bus is approaching a bus stop the driver will turn on the yellow flashing lights as a signal to all drivers to be aware the bus is preparing to stop.

Once the driver stops, they will make sure the cars approaching will have time to stop and then he will deploy the stop arm, crossing gate and turn on the red flashing lights signaling it is time to stop.

Once all the traffic has stopped, the children will then start loading or unloading. Even if it appears all the students have crossed the street, there may be a child who is slower than the others so the vehicles need to stay stopped until the bus driver turns off the red flashing lights signaling it is safe to proceed.

In Clinton County we have not had an accident like those that have occurred in other states and the only way to prevent it from happening is for everyone to be aware of the school bus, slow down when we see the bus, be prepared to stop and once we have stopped do not move until the flashing red lights are turned off and the bus starts to move.