After best season ever, Miller is hanging up his coach’s whistle

After being Clinton County’s head football coach for 10 years, and finishing with the best record in school history at 9-1, Jamie Miller has decided to hang up his whistle at Clinton County and resign from the head coaching position.

There had been some back and forth with his position as head coach following this year’s record season.

Miller said after his season evaluation, he was given the choice to resign or recommended not to be rehired.

“I told them I needed some time to think about it,” Miller said. “The next day, Superintendent (Charlotte) Nasief came to me and said there was some miscommunication and that was not her plan. Her plan was for me to be the head coach for as long as I wanted to.”

Miller said he had met with his team a couple of times and told them that he wouldn’t be their coach and then told them he would be.

“With a lot of prayer and soul searching, I’ve probably taken the team as far as I can take them right now.”

Miller said he wants to be with his family more and he wants to secure the program.

“I will always be supportive of this program and whoever they hire,” Miller said. “I’ve put a lot of years into this program and I want to see it succeed. It’s always hard when a new coach comes in. I want the people to know that I wasn’t forced. I made this decision looking at the betterment of the program. I will be here to support whoever they hire and the boys.”

Miller said he has had numerous job offers since he’s been at Clinton County, but for now, he wants to just teach and support the program.

“When my daughter graduates, then I might go somewhere else, but I love it here in Albany,” Miller said. “I’m not done coaching. I’m done for now.”

Going from working on the next season to nothing is going to be a bit of a challenge for Miller this year.

“I don’t know what to do in the fall or spring,” Miller said. “I’ll go home at three o’clock and try to find something to keep me busy. I plan on playing a lot of golf this year. I’m not good at it, but I enjoy it.”

Clinton County went from not winning a game during Miller’s first three years to only losing one game last season.

“I can see the progress the program has made over the years,” Miller said.

During Miller’s fourth year, the Bulldogs improved its record to 4-6. In 2014, the Dawgs posted a record of 3-7 and in 2015 the program went .500 with a 5-5 record.

In 2016, the Dawgs did the same with a even 5-5 finish, but in 2017, the Dawgs finished with its first winning season of 6-3 on the year.

In 2018, the Dawgs put together a stellar year and went 9-1 with hopes of entering district play again in the fall of 2019.

“We would like to first thank Coach Miller and his family for the dedication they have shown for more than a decade with Clinton County football. Coach Miller took our small and relatively unknown program and turned it into a winning tradition and something our entire community can take pride in,” Athletic Director Nick Irwin said. “Although we hate to lose Coach, we understand that life takes us in many directions that sometimes we choose and other times we don’t. I know from talking with Coach Miller that he turned this decision over to God and based his actions on God’s will. We would like to wish him well in whatever endeavors he tackles both professionally and in his personal life. We are currently accepting resumes and hope to have a coaching staff in place within the coming weeks.”

Nasief said Miller’s resignation came on Friday, January 4, and the job has been posted since January 7. She also noted the position has to be posted for a minimum of 15 days, before the principal, Stacey Evans, will receive applications to be presented to the Site Based Decision Making Council.