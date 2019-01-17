Clinton Middle School entered in national education contest

Schools Receiving Most People’s Choice Votes Will Win $8,000 Each

Clinton County Middle School has entered a $200,000 national education contest hoping for a chance at one of the 13 prizes that will be awarded to recognize the most unique and inventive K-12 program.

In addition to completing an online application for the annual Follett Challenge, Clinton County Middle School also submitted a short video to promote its program that teaches students the 21st century skills they need to be prepared for life.

The video was submitted by Ms. Brittany Talbott from the Middle School Library and it promotes Mrs. Presley Sutton’s NEW news media class – CCMSN.

Ten of the prizes, valued at $8,000 each, to be given away are from the People’s Choice category and will solely be based on how many votes applicants have received for their videos from the public.

Video voting begins January 21, 2019. Clinton County Middle Schools video will be posted on the Follett Challenge website.(www.follettchallenge.com)

After registering, users can cast one vote per day through January 25, 2019, when voting ends.

Not only are the public’s votes significant in the video-voting portion of the contest, but they also will play a role in the overall rubric as twenty-percent of each school’s final score is based on the number of votes generated for their video.

“We hope our community will support us by viewing our video and voting for our submission,” said Brittany Talbott, Library Aide. “Participating in the Follett Challenge recognizes our educators for the great job they are doing with the limited resources they have and, should we win, reward them with resources to do more. It also will give our educators here a platform to share their innovation with other schools across the country and throughout the world.”

With a total prize value of $200,000 in products and services from Follett – a global education solutions leader – the overall winner will earn a $60,000 prize, plus a celebration at the school featuring New York Times Bestselling author and NEWBERY medal-winner, Kwame Alexander.

Each of the other two Semi-Finalists will earn $30,000 prizes.

The 10 People’s Choice awards are worth $8,000 each in products and services and will be announced February 27, 2019, along with the Semi-Finalists. This year’s Follett Challenge will honor Semi-Finalist winners in three categories: elementary, middle and high school.

The judges will be seeking applications that illustrate critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration between students and among teachers and other members of the school staff. The 2019 Grand-Prize winner will be announced April 24, 2019.

For more on the Follett Challenge, visit www.follettchallenge.com. Please vote everyday January 21st-January 25th.