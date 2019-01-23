Willie Joseph “Joe” Cary, 72, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky

He was born in the Arat Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Willie “W.W.” and Mollie Philpott Cary.

He was graduate of Cumberland County High School and was a commercial fisherman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Cary, his brother, Wendell Cary, and sister, Greta Lee Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Sonya Jo (Steve) Melton of Hazard, Kentucky, a son, Brent Charles Cary of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and several grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral was Friday, January 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Burris officiating.

The family would appreciate contributions in his memory to the Center for Couageous Kids organization, 1501 Burnley Rd., Scottsville, Kentucky 42164.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.