George Lynn Claborn, age 64, a native of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late George Earl and Reba (Ledbetter) Claborn.

He is survived by his son, George Claborn, two daughters, Whitney Jae Claborn and Kaitlyn Ann (Trent) Groce all of Albany, Kentucky, his sisters, June (Benny) Bowlin, Ann Bowlin, Debbie Hood (Rodney Brown) all of Albany, Kentucky, Helen Huff, Rose Smith, both of Cookeville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Noah, Alison, Audri, and Alyssa; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, January 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at the Edgefield Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is in charge of Arrangements.