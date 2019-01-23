Tara Polston, 27, of Albany, died Friday, January 18, 2019, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She is survived by her fiance, Byron Tallent; her parents, David Polston and Brenda Shelley; two children, Haven Reese Tallent and Zayden James Tallent: two sisters, Mercedes Polston and Alexis Polston; two brothers, Daniel Lowhorn and Jaden Thair, all of Albany.

Also surviving are her maternal grandparents, Lorene Smith and Denton Smith, and her paternal grandparent, Barbara Polston (the late Bud Polston).

Services were held Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Ronnie Corbin and Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Craig Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.