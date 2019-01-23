Jackson Harlan attends Governor’s Scholar Program

Clinton County High School senior Jackson Harlan was selected to attend the Governor’s Scholar Program with over 340 other scholars at the Northern Kentucky University campus from June 24 to July 28, 2018.

Harlan is the son of Sheldon and Jennifer Harlan, of Albany.

Scholars attended classes in a learning friendly environment during the weekdays with events and activities at night and on weekends.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are rising seniors.

The program originated in 1983 as a result of Kentucky leaders’ concern that the state’s “best and brightest” were leaving the Commonwealth to pursue educational and career opportunities elsewhere without fully understanding the potential of their talents at home.

The program’s mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders. The first class numbered 230 and was housed on one college campus. Since then, the program has enjoyed excellent support and grown to over 1,000 students on three campuses