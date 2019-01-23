Weaver celebrates 82nd birthday

(Poet of Year Award–2017, published book of poetry “Inspirational Poetry from the Heart”)

—————————

Helen Snow Weaver celebrated her 82nd birthday January 23, 2019.

Helen says “The Lord has blessed me and I want to give Him all the praise. He has blessed me with four beautiful children, my son, Tim Witham, passed away in 2010 with cancer. My daughters, Janna, Dana and Deanna are still here for me. I have four grandchildren, Latasia, Brandon, Jessica and Megan, and five great-grandchildren, Anthony Clay, Olivia, Winter Grace, Cosby, and Thorn. The gift He has given me is poetry, sewing, crocheting and being able to share my love for others.”