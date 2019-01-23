Sheriff Vincent has first vehicle pursuit on the job

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent attempted to make a traffic stop on Justin Stapp, of Albany, Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Vincent said he was on Kentucky Highway 734 when he attempted to stop Stapp.

“The subject had warrants,” Vincent said. “After attempting to stop, the subject fled. The pursuit went from Hwy. 734 to the 127 By-pass. The subject got back on to 127 Business South and turned at Garner’s Body Shop on to Hwy. 696.”

Vincent said he then turned onto Hwy. 415.

“At the end of highway maintenance on 415, in the Beech Bottom Community, subject failed to make a curve and wrecked,” Vincent said.

Stapp then fled on foot according to Vincent.

Also in the vehicle was Teri Reann Davis, 19, of Tennessee.

“She was arrested at the scene with the driver still at large,” Vincent said. “We charged her with hindering apprehension.”

Vincent said there are numerous charges being brought against Stapp including fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended license and other traffic charges.

Sheriff Vincent was assisted by the Albany Police Department and Constable Gilbert Daniels.

The vehicle allegedly driven by Stapp was a Ford Explorer. Vincent said the vehicle was totaled when Stapp wrecked on Hwy. 415.

“That was my first pursuit as Sheriff,” Vincent said. “I didn’t get too excited about it. There wasn’t nobody on the road and the vehicle he was in, I knew he was going to wreck at some point. By the time we got to town there was fire flying out the front wheel. I’d say the brake pads were wore out.”