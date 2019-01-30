, 77, of Summer Shade, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019 at N.H.C. Health Care of Glasgow in Glasgow, Kentucky

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, June 2, 1941, the son of Jesse and Maxie Daniel Norris.

He was a member of The Temple Baptist Church in Glasgow, Kentucky, and was a fork lift operator for General Motors Corporation,

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Groce Norris.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Chuck) Morris of Edmonton, Kentucky, his siblings, Billy (Doris) Norris of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lyle (Peggy) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky, Wanda (Randy) Capps of Louisville, Kentucky, Troy (Linda) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ronnie (Anita) Norris of Indianapolis, Indiana and Donnie (Judy) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; his special friends and caregivers, Virginia Endicott and Tommy Edmiston.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, January 24, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Nile R. Norris