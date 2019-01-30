, age 84, of Albany, died Sunday, January 27, 2019, at The Medical Center – Albany.

He was a member of Holy Temple Church and a Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was the son of the late Delmer and Eula Albertson.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alma Joyce Albertson, and two great-grandchildren.

He was prececed in death also by seven siblings: Reed Albertson, Lorene Witte, Carl Albertson, Norman Albertson, Geraldine Moles, Dee Albertson, and, Kendrick Albertson.

Survivors include 12 children; : Shirley (Johnny) Shelley; Janice Craig, Doug Albertson, Randy (Melody) Albertson, Ronald (Amy) Albertson, Mitchell (Cindy) Albertson, Troy Albertson, Beverly Ravellette, all of Albany; Johnny (Patricia) Albertson, Cookeville, Tennessee; Charlotte Cross, Jamestown, Kentucky; Joey (Sabra) Albertson, Monticello Kentucky; and, Scott (Jennifer) Albertson, Jacksonville Florida.

Also surviving are three sisters: Irene Dean, of Virginia; Helen Copeland, Byrdstown, Tennessee; and, Margie Sells, of Albany, 32 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany with Bro. Carl Cross and Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetry with military honors.

Jack H. Albertson