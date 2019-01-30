, age 49, of Albany, died Saturday, January 26, 2019, at The Medical Center – Albany.

She was the daughter of Judy Upchurch Byers and the late Warren Byers, of Albany.

She is survived by two daughters, Karlee and Abigail Gibson of Albany; one son, Taylor (Lindsay) Gibson of Russell Springs, Kentucky; one sister, Martina Mathews of Celina, Tennessee, two brothers, Anthony (Melissa) Byers of Livingston, Tennessee and Greg (Sandy) Sawyers, Nicholasville, Kentucky; and one grandaugher, Scout Gibson.

Services were held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, wikth Bro. Bobby Grant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and may be left at the funeral home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Suzette Lea Matthews