James Earl Holsapple, 71, Albany, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Rothwell and Ethel Polston Holsapple.

He is survived by four sons, Aaron (Shaelina) Holsapple, Baxter, Tennessee; Clinton Moses Moles, Cookeville, Tennessee; Chris Holsapple and Frankie Davidson, both of Albany; four daughters, Laura (Stephen) Grayer, Georgetown, Kentucky; Kimberly (Dakota) Daniels, Cookeville, Tennessee; Angela and Nicole Davidson, both of Albany; a sister, Faye Goodman, Louisville, Kentucky; also eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Spears officiating. Final resting place in Story Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.