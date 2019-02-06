Judy Massengale Greene, 72, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Elmre and Bonnie Massengale.

A member of the Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, she was also precended in death by two sisters, Carol Mounce and Juanita Rains, and a brother, Jim Massengale.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette (Shannon) Leasor, Upton, Kentucky; three sons; Larry Morris, Georgia, Tony Morris, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Chris (Jamie) White, Somerset, Kentucky.

She is also survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law; Loretta (Bradley) Marcum, Della (Everett) Neal; one brother; Mike Massengale, all of Albany.

She is also survived byfour grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, with Bro. Ted Burchett and Bro. Kenny Neal officiating. Burial was in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.