Ruth Kateri Massingill

Ruth Kateri Massingil, 60, of Albany, passed away Friday, February 1, at The Medical Center – Bowling Green.

She was a school teacher with the Wayne County School system for 26 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vacilio Eugene Terronez.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Massingill, of Albany: her mother, Ruth Terronez, of Oklahoma; three sons and daughters-in law, Gery (Christal) Dick, Lucas (Kim) Dick, all of Monticello Kentucky, Kyle (Jennifer) Dick, Lexington Kentucky; one step-son, Ralph Massingill of Berea, Kentucky; one sister, Kaye Hunt of Campbellsville, Kentucky; four brothers and sisters-in-law; Gene (Pam) Terronez, of Texas, Bruce (Ronda) Terronez, Kevin Terronez, and, Jon (Christy) Terronez, all of Oklahoma.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, February 5, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, with Bro. Nick Catron officiating.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.