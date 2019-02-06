Donna Michele Groce

, 55, of Albany, Kentucky, a retired school teacher in Clinton County, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Louis Groce.

She is survived by her mother, Cynthia Nelda (Hickey) Groce and a son, John Edgar “Jed” Groce, both of Albany, Kentucky, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service, was conducted Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Pastor Bobby Grant and Pastor Don Davis officiating.

Burial followed in the Memorial Hill Cemetery, in Albany, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

