James and Kathryn Brown to celebrate 60th Anniversary

James Clayton and Kathryn (Owens) Brown will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary this week. They were married on February 7, 1959. They have three daughters: Virginia (Richard) Richardson, Cindy (Tim) Choate and Lezlee (Kevan) Young. They have seven grandchildren: April (Jay) Hatcher, Ashley Richardson, Clay Choate, Kyle Choate, Abbi Young, Cannon Young, and Bella Young. They also have three great-grand children: Gracie Richardson, Eli Hatcher and Liam Hatcher. We are thankful that God has blessed them with many happy years together.