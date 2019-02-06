Clinton Middle School academic team wins regional Governor’s Cup championship

For the first time in school history, an academic team from Clinton County is a regional champion.

On Saturday, February 2, the Clinton County Middle School Academic Team traveled to Pulaski County to compete in regional Governor’s Cup competition.

After a long day of matches, Clinton County emerged as the Quick Recall Regional Tournament champions.

This achievement tops an undefeated season for the CCMS Academic Team, which did not lose a match during the Lake Cumberland Academic League held in October through December.

The team was also undefeated in both District and Regional Governor’s Cup competition.

Two students from Clinton County also received individual honors for written assessment.

Loren Little placed first in Language Arts and Evan Little placed first in Arts and Humanities.

The entire academic team, as well as those students receiving individual honors, will now advance to the State Governor’s Cup competition in Louisville on March 16-18.

Coached by Ashley Shelton this year, the Clinton County News spoke briefly with the excited coach about how the team prepared for the Governor’s Cup competition, the enthusiasm about the championship title, and how the team is preparing for it’s run in the state level of competition.

“The kids are so excited. Most of them have been on the academic team since they were in 4th grade, and it has always been a goal of theirs, especially our 8th graders, to advance to the state competition,” Shelton said. “It is an amazing feeling to see them reach this goal. On the bus ride home from competition, they were looking at the scores from other teams in the state and talking about scores they need to get to beat them. They are already working on their game plan. They have worked hard to get to this position and they plan on working even harder still. Hopefully we can bring some trophies home from state.”

There is a ton of preparation that goes into participating in an academic meet.

“It takes several hours to prepare for competition. We begin having weekly practices months in advance of the January district competition,” Shelton said. “We practice Quick Recall with the buzzer system after school, but then they are given packets of questions to study independently.”

Other than getting work and practice done at school, Shelton said many of the members of the academic team area apart of a “travel team.”

“This year the team also competed in a traveling league. This allowed them to compete against other teams in our region both away and at home,” Shelton said. “This really boosted their confidence because they were undefeated against teams they would later go on to compete against at region.”

Shelton is in her sixth year as academic team advisor.

“I have been the Future Problem Solving Coach and a Quick Recall Official for the past several years, but this is my first year as the official Quick Recall and Written Assessment Coach,” Shelton said. “The former coach, Danielle Hicks, coached this team for about 10 years or so. She has been a great help and mentor, and taught me everything I know.”

This year’s team consists of 15 members from the Clinton County Middle School.

“I am so proud of them. They have worked so hard for so long to get to state. There may have been some tears shed when they won at region,” Shelton said. “I cannot wait to see them in action at state. They have been so confident in their abilities this season. That makes all the difference.”

Shelton said the Quick Recall matches will begin early Sunday morning the week of the state meet. Finals will be on Monday, and Shelton hopes her team will advance and be in the finals.

“Sunday afternoon, the students who advanced to state in Written Assessment will take their exams,” Shelton said. “Monday morning our students will take the General Knowledge exam.”

“Monday afternoon the awards ceremony will be held. We will find out the students who scored in the top 10 in the various Written Assessment exams, and they will get awards. We will see which FPS teams qualified for International Competition, and of course, we will get to see the Quick Recall Champions receive their trophy.”

State Competition will be held March 16-18 at The Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Clinton County Middle School academic team, with its Quick Recall Regional Tournament trophy, is shown in the photo above. Team members are, from left to right, front row: Ryan Bair, Logan Cross, Emma Tompkins, Valerie Latham, Loren Little (First in Language Arts). Back row, left to right: Alex Duvall, Malachi Upchurch, Evan Little (First in Arts and Humanities), Caleb Marcum, Adam Whittenburg, Ella Rose Smith, Coach Ashley Shelton.