Rosa Ann Gilbert Muse, 55, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, April 14, 1963, and was a member of Burkesville Church of the Nazarene. She attended Bible Independent Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmus Paul and Dorothy Jane Gilbert.

She is survived by her husband, Earl “Doley” Muse of Burkesville, Kentucky; sons, Justin Wayne (Shelly) Muse of Albany, Kentucky, and Lucas Wade (Mary) Muse of Lowell, Indiana; siblings, Robert Paul (Cheryl) Gilbert, Letha Jane (Sam) Gibson, both of Burkesville, Kentucky. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial was in the Vincent Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org | 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all the arrangements.