‘Hoops for Health’showcased local healthy opportunities

The Clinton County Extension Service and Health Coalition sponsored its first Hoops for Health Friday night as the Bulldogs took on the Falcons of Monroe County.

A host of vendors were set up in the Clinton County High School lobby to provide information on a variety of health and wellness topics including weight management, heart health, oral care, health insurance, physical activity options, juuling, and healthy eating habits.

The Extension Office also promoted the Plate It Up Kentucky Proud program and would love feedback about any of the recipes folks tried at home.

“We had good participation for our first year. People enjoyed the interactive displays and the chance to learn more about health resources available in our community,” Christy Guffey, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, said. “We hope to build on the event next year.”

Guffey wanted to give a special thanks to the following vendors: Doctor’s Health & Weight Loss Clinic, The Medical Center at Albany, Family Medical Centers Healthy Kids Clinic, Aetna, Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center, State Farm, and the Clinton County Health Department.

“Our next community health event, Spring Into Health, will be held on March 26th,” Guffey said. “Any business or group interested in participating can contact the Extension Office.”