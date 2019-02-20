, age 74 of Albany, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital.

He was born on May 26, 1944 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late Stanley “Red” Whitley and Lovie Holman Whitley. He was a longtime employee of Eagle Pass Cheese Company with over 27 years of service.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Key, and her husband Delton.

Survivors include one son, Stevie Whitley of Beaumont, Kentucky; one daughter, Brandie Storie (Matthew) of Byrdstown, Tennessee; his spouse, Lou Waid of Albany, Kentucky; one stepson, Roy Waid (Brittani) of Edmonton, Kentucky; two stepdaughters, Stacy Brown (Shawn) and Angie Raines (Jeff) all of Albany, Kentucky; one brother, Rex Whitley (Judy) of Hardinsburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and 11 step grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou and Stotts Funeral Home, Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com

Hoy Whitley