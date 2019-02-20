, infant daughter of Teddy and Samantha Tweedy, passed asay February 9, 2019, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Tweedy.

She is survived by a sister, Jaylee Huddleston; her paternal grandmother, Sherl Tweedy of Albany; her maternal grandparents, Susan and Gwynn Medlin of Cookeville, Tennessee and Clay Johnson, of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Sevweral aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Services were held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Talbott Funeral Home in Albany with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Burial was in the Craig Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

AnnaKate Tweedy