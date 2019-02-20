Frankie Edwards, 79, of Albany passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence

He was the son of the late Leonard and Mildred Edwards, and was also preceded in death by four brothers, Walter, A.B., Dennis, and Eugene Edwards

He is survived by his wife, Mary Edwards; two daughters, Debbie Cook, Albany; Sherry Edwards, Nancy, Kentucky; two sons, Donnie (Marilyn) Edwards, of Albany; Darrell (Lisa) Edwards, of Alabama; two sisters, Gwendoline Jones, Albany; Wanda Williams, New Castle, Indiana; one brother, Bobby Edwards, Albany.

He is also survived by five grandchildren.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, with Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial was in the Irwin Cemetery. Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.